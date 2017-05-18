What’s new with Benefit?

FUN and feisty Benefit Cosmetics is upping its game to make your everyday makeup that much more fun and easy. Here are a few recent releases by the sassy brand.

They’re Real! Double the Lip This is the first lip product I’ve seen of its kind. Double the Lip: Beyond Sexy has lipstick and lip liner in a single tube to give you more defined lips in one stroke. If you think it sounds tricky, the unique teardrop shaped bullet makes it easy to follow the lip line and fill in the lips. It comes in eight shades with nudes, mauves and burgundies that seem to be so attuned to Pinay skin tones, even if Benefit is an American brand!

They’re Real! Duo Eyeshadow Blender Here’s another two-in-one product from the They’re Real line, this time for the eyes. A darker shade and a lighter shade in one pan can be used either as a crease and lid color, or flipped for a liner and lid application. Use the special round applicator to swipe across the pan and then across your eyelids. You can of course go the traditional way and use your brushes, if you prefer. The shadows all apply so smoothly with good pigmentation. If you think you can’t blend, you can pull it off with this easy product!

Hoola Quickie Contour Stick Benefit’s Hoola bronzer is one that got its cult following from not being too orange, not being too red, and not being muddy. The bronzer now comes in a cream formula that you can swipe across your face to quickly define cheeks and even the nose or crease. I love that it’s easy to blend and doesn’t melt off immediately even with our insane humidity.