The superstore has landed

I’D never thought of grocery shopping as a social affair, but a very well-attended social affair it was at the VIP preview of Landers Superstore. I was happy about bumping into friends that I don’t regularly see—and finding an abundant stock of almond milk! Some will consider it silly, this excitement over carrageenan-free nut milk, but lactose intolerant milk lovers like myself will be glad to know that it’s half the price at Landers than it is at the health store in the mall.

The highly awaited membership store opened to the public this month. People were so eager to see the first Landers outside of Metro Manila that it caused quite a bit of traffic on opening day!

You can shop for nearly anything here, from fresh meat and produce to sunscreen and storage solutions. Both local and international premium brands are available, and many of the items are cheaper here than from mass retail. There’s an entire wine section with walls of bottles stacked nearly floor to ceiling. There are chia seeds and other healthy food items that were previously hard to find in Cebu, and so many sinful goodies like ice cream, chips and chocolates not easily available elsewhere. The list goes on and on. With so much being offered in the 8,000 square meter space, it’s a good idea to carve out an ample amount of time if you want to see everything in the well-organized store.

Everyone already knows Landers is not an ordinary supermarket. But did you know that it also has a barbershop called Federal Barbers, where members can get their hair cut for free? Plus, the gasoline station open only to Landers members gives a P2 discount per liter of gasoline and a P1.50 discount for diesel. There’s a bakery inside the store, plus a café, plus a diner, if you need to recover a little after your shopping spree.

If you haven’t gotten it already, go and get your membership card now. Each premium membership gets a free extension membership until June 30.