A taste of home in a bowl

MAX’S Restaurants’ staples, crispy pata and kare-kare, can now be enjoyed single-served style as it recently introduced the all-new crispy pata rice bowl and kare-kare rice bowl for those individual cravings.

Last May 4, friends from the media were invited to try these dishes, among others, at the branch located in SM City Cebu: the kare-kare rice bowl which consists of rice topped with slices of beef forequarter/beef chuck, slices of oxtripe, pechay and string beans served with peanut sauce and sprinkled with ground peanut, spring onion and Max’s bagoong alamang; and the crispy pata bowl composed of golden brown slices of fried boneless crispy pata and fried banana slices, with fried garlic bits, spring onions and served with soy-vinegar dipping sauce.

Sometimes dining solo can be tricky especially when some dishes are good for sharing with two people or more; with this for an option, diners can enjoy these classic favorites anytime at a reasonable price.

These two variants are available in all Max’s Restaurants nationwide.