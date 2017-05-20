Accidents do happen but love heals

NO one can tell if a pot will topple over or a new car will careen into an island. These things happen unexpectedly and without warning. Some accidents are serious while others are not. A boy spills ketchup on the table, but the resulting stain can be cleaned; so can peanut butter splattered on a blouse, if one were not only rushing off to school and Mom was not running late for work. These are the times we wish we’d been able to avoid these small accidents.

I certainly wish I’d had the foresight to avoid mine. A fall earlier this month set me back and got all five of my daughters rushing to my rescue, flying in one after the other upon learning that I was ill. For days, they took turns caring for me, feeding me, checking my medicine, consulting with doctors and doing everything possible to make life comfortable for me.

By the time this is published, everyone except for Tessa and Angeles will have gone. My nest will feel a little empty when the rest leave for their respective homes and families.

My five girls have made sure that things are better. I am under a doctor’s care. Each one has suffered sleepless nights watching my dextrose and seeing to my every need. All that’s left for me to do is eat breakfast, lunch and dinner. My strict instructions are to eat regularly, drink my medicines and obey my doctors.

This dependence on my children does not come easy. I’ve been leaning on Tessa, Ludette, Aimee, Tina and Angeles, with the total support of their respective husbands. But there simply comes a time when one has to surrender and allow love to take over.

The point I am trying to put across is that love travels miles when love calls.

We parents are so blessed when so much love is lavished on us. I feel so blessed by God’s love in spite of my complaints, crosses and aches. God has shown me what wonderful children He has given me.

It warms my heart to hear, “Can’t you sleep, Mom? Would you like me to turn you over or would you like to go to the bathroom with the dextrose?” Just this morning, I was teased at breakfast—“Let’s have ice cream.”

Love is a treasure which parents hold dear in their hearts. To my five golden hearts who soared across miles the very day I had my accident, may God in His abundant graces and blessings be with you always.

My accident came with its blessings, but let’s not wait for one to happen to strengthen our bonds with our loved ones. Life is fragile and fleeting. Look tenderly and with forgiveness at one another. To those who prayed for my recovery, thank you. Much as I would like to see you, my immune system is not yet that good. I hope you understand. The ongoing treatments are improving. Happy Sunday.