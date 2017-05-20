Red skies ahead

THE sun’s up, the waves are calling and the party is starting, so hop on a plane and fly to the nearest adventure in Caticlan to experience one of the finest summer destinations.

Boracay. Where the beaches never sleep and the party never ends.

Coming from Cebu, however, one would need to prepare quite a big budget for transportation to get to Caticlan. In an attempt to satiate this hunger to party beside the ocean, AirAsia surprises its customers by opening new flights not only to Boracay but also for Palawan, Davao and Clark as well with promo fares reaching as low as P788. Dubbed the World’s Best Low Cost Carrier, AirAsia lives up to its name by increasing connectivity and servicing new routes.

Currently, AirAsia has opened daily flights from Cebu to Palawan and Cebu to Boracay. From Davao, AirAsia has opened daily flights from Davao to Boracay, Davao to Palawan three times weekly and Davao to Clark four times weekly while continually maintaining its three times daily flights between Manila and Davao. The best news is that AirAsia now hosts twice daily flights between Davao and Cebu. Davao flights to Cebu, Palawan and Caticlan use Airbus A320s or jets which can accommodate up to 180 guests per flight.

With the newly opened flights, it’s now easier to leave the house and take a quick dip in the white sand beaches of Boracay or maybe mix it up a bit and visit Davao, Clark or Palawan; finding adventure in any of these destinations can never go wrong.

“AirAsia has been painting Cebu and Davao skies red and we are delighted to announce that more and more red planes are on the way as we expand and grow operations in the Visayas and Mindanao. There is so much growth potential here for business and tourism with AirAsia’s seamless connection now available for domestic travels and very soon for international expansion,” Philippines AirAsia director of flight operations captain Gomer Monreal said.