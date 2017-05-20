Summer Playlist

IT's summertime and nothing beats going on an adventure be it hitting the beach, canyoneering or camping at the mountains. Being here in Cebu, one is lucky to have so many places to go to for a short vacation—the beaches, the mountains and not to mention many beautiful waterfalls and caves that are just a few short hours away.

Planning a long drive to the beach or a bus drive to a neighboring island? Here’s a playlist to keep one pumped up for some summer fun. These songs were selected for three reasons: Catchy lyrics for some car karaoke, upbeat melodies to keep the energy up and last, that chill summer vibe.

Go on a musical journey from the ‘80s to the present as you traverse to your destination. As they say, traveling is all about the journey—so keep it fun and upbeat!