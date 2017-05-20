Thoughts on youth sports development (Part 2)

THIS is a continuation of my previous article on youth sports development. Sports development holds a special place in my heart as I practically grew up in sport.

Here are some more thoughts on youth sports development:

■ Strength training has its value in a youth sport. The current recommendations are to get as strong as possible with good form under qualified supervision.

■ Not a lot of people know what good form is or are actually qualified.

■ I think children must learn gymnastics and swimming at a young age, sports that require internal focus (think looking at yourself to perform better), and sports that rely on external cues from the environment.

■ The way a child behaves during training and competition is a big reflection of his parents.

■ I don’t like it when children agree among themselves on who wins or who loses. Children must learn to win with dignity, and put out the best effort they can muster, whether they win or lose.

■ Kids mimic adults. I’ve seen basketball players who act like Lebron James (I don’t like showmanship) when they clearly aren’t as talented; it sickens me. I’m happy that players like Steph Curry and Kawhi Leonard are around. I hope more children emulate them.

■ I see too many coaches in age-group sports verbally abusing children; they aren’t competent coaches to start with. Perhaps it’s the only way they know how to coach as they aren’t competent enough to teach well in the first place. That’s why Bobby Knight doesn’t have a lot of NBA players.

■ Running in the heat dehydrated doesn’t teach mental toughness. Mental strength comes from doing the right thing even when it’s hard to do. Mental strength comes from a place of security not insecurity.

■ I still think youth athletes should try waking up at dawn to train. There’s something powerful in being able to deny yourself the comfort of your bed to work on your sport. I think twice a day, when done the right way, builds character.

■ Overall in the Philippines, I think we peak in sports too early. In Canada, swimmers do not do sprints until the age of 14 (I think). This is so naturally stronger swimmers have to develop sound technique, not just muscle their way through. In Olympic Weightlifting, until the age of 15, some Soviet countries only have athletes lift the bar, and scoring is done on how pretty the form is (sort of like gymnastics). Our sports leaders have yet to figure this out.

■ The stigma of the dumb athlete has to end. While I wasn’t so great at school, I know other athletes who actually excel in their academics.

■ We need more coaches who actually know how to train athletes according to developmental stages, rather than train the sport itself. Philippine sport has a long way to go.