4 best things during the #SunStarBestOfCebu party

LAST Friday, we celebrated the SunStar Best of Cebu 2016 party at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino. Needless to say, and you can ask just about anybody present during the party, it was a blast.

Well, sans secret hiccups that organizers keep for themselves to be even better the next year, feedback from special guests to contest winners was unanimous that this thing just keeps on getting better year after year. Heck, there was even a proposal—right near the center of the stage—for everyone to witness.

If you want to browse online some photos of what happened during the night, check the hashtag #SunStarBestOfCebu. If you don’t have internet connectivity right now, head on to page B4 as we are featuring some photos of the event for the entire week. But here are four things that I personally enjoyed that night. These range from trivial to semi-important:

The donut dream. I’m a donut fan. Not as much as I am a fan of Japanese food. But I am still a fan of those hand-held sweet life bonuses nevertheless. Cue in Dunkin’ Donuts, which set up a legit looking store inside the grand ballroom. Sure, it’s not earth-shattering, but my mind was pretty much hyped at the thought of approaching a Dunkin’ store, pointing at any donut inside the display, and getting it for free. It’s a feeling I cannot recreate when I’m inside its Fuente Osmeña branch, unfortunately.

Rockstar guests. Cebu’s best is not just about food, drinks or services. Cebu is filled with amazing talent as well. It was a pleasure to have one of Cebu’s very best in the business, rock band Missing Filemon, take the stage for a rocking good time. A good number of people stayed in front and jammed along to the band’s hits. Some even went on stage to sing along. And while this is happening, guests are free to eat and drink the best of what Cebu has to offer. Which brings me to my next favorite thing...

The food and drinks. These are the stars of almost every Best of Cebu party. And this year is no exception. I must confess though, that I speak here for the guests. The entire night, I only managed to try one Cajun chicken wing from Gibbs Hot Wings, one Boston Kreme (Go, Celtics! Haha) from Dunkin’ (as previously mentioned) and one slice of Hawaiian Pizza from Pizza Republic. And I had three glasses of water. Why? This brings me to my next favorite thing...

The contests. We had a little activity area at the back of the grand ballroom where we had contests and presentations by participating brands. We had our friends from YogaHub with an acro-yoga presentation. We had a guest from CitiGym hyping up the crowd with a dance crowd challenge. Then the Gibbs Hot Wings eating contest that had contestants sweating and scrambling for a glass of milk afterward. Last, the special SsangYong contest featuring nine contestants fitting in its latest Rodius variant.

I’m sure there are many, many more happy things that happened during the party. Let’s hear about it online! Post your story and add the hashtag #SunStarBestofCebu. Next year, again?