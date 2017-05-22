Celebrate creativity in SM Artfest
SM City Cebu and The SM Store present this year’s Artfest beginning May 29 to June 4 at The Northwing atrium.
It’s so easy to join.
A minimum single receipt purchase worth P300 from any of the participating brands or booths qualifies the shopper to participate in a workshop for free.
Purchases made from the SM Stationery area at The Northwing atrium also qualifies a shopper to join one workshop of his or her choice.
This year’s participating brands include Sharpie, Faber Castell, Elmer’s, International Fine Paper Exchange, M&G and Pilot.
Workshops include Pen Art, Dot Art, Brush Pen Calligraphy, Gothic Calligraphy, Watercolor Painting, Brush Lettering, DIY Watercolor Stickers, Slime Making, Sharpie Watercolor Art, DIY Shrinky Dinks and Flora Sketching.
Schedules are on June 3 and 4 at The Northwing atrium. PR
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 23, 2017.
