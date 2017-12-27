Mahilum art for Pan de Manila

NO other holiday gets all the children’s attention but Christmas, and Pan de Manila has put all that youthful yuletide cheer in its newest Paskong Pinoy featured artwork in its 2017 limited edition paper bags.

Pan de Manila’s loyal customers once more will look forward to having the latest paper bag with Antipolo-based artist Noel Mahilum’s beautiful painting, this time gracing the covers of its collectible limited-edition paper bags and containers. He is famous for his “Batu-Bato” series, colorful circular strokes featuring stones, and children portraying innocence and love for celebration.

“The artwork reminds me of my own childhood,” Mahilum said. “When we were younger, we would (watch) my own father in his studio, finishing his paintings. We would imitate whatever he was doing and he noticed that. So when Christmas time came, we got our own sets of paints and easels as gifts. My siblings and I remembered that.”

Noel’s father is renowned painter Tony Mahilum, a contemporary master.

“The images included in the artwork are the lanterns or parol and the gifts in boxes,” he explained. “I draw my inspiration from the beaming smiles and excited faces of children during Christmas season.”

For Noel, Pan de Manila’s yearly tradition of incorporating Christmas Pinoy traditions is commendable and reminds us to always go back to our roots.

“Wherever we go, we carry our tradition and culture. It’s nice to have hot piping pan de sal especially after coming from Simbang Gabi. With this artwork, may it remind us that despite the cool surroundings, we can surround ourselves with warmth, not only from Pan de Manila’s freshly baked bread, but with the love and unity of our own family, which is at the heart of Paskong Pinoy,” Noel added. (PR)