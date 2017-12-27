Shangri-La ablaze with navy and gold
ALL glitzy roads led to Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa when the luxury resort was illuminated in navy blue and gold accents to celebrate the arrival of the yuletide season. The occasion was the unveiling of the nativity tableaux and the lighting of the trio Christmas trees at the hotel lobby.
All smiles and being his usual amiable self was resort general manager (GM) Rene Egle, who welcomed all guests, assisted by his sales and communications staff: Myra Abelido-Regner, Gwen de la Cruz, Cassandra Cuevas, Fiona Escandor and other executives.
Signaling the spark that would start the lighting of the tree was special guest Hon. Paz Radaza, mayor of Lapu-Lapu City. Another notable was Hembler Mendoza, Lapu-Lapu City tourism chief.
What’s a ceremony without entertainment? Regaling the assemblage with a medley of Christmas carols was the Children’s Haven Choir, a ballet number and a jazz duo. Throughout the event, luscious canapes and appetizers as well as select wines and spirits flowed endlessly.
The cocktail circuit then wondered: Will the coming New Year’s Eve shebang be as glitzy? GM Egle merely winked at us.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on December 28, 2017.
