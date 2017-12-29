The bespoke, and the new boutique

OBJECTS of desire can be bought anywhere nowadays. But sometimes, there is a craving for something distinctive and handcrafted over something that is store bought or machine made. As the country’s hub for creativity, Cebu continues to produce and support the designers who are passionate about bespoke pieces and good design.

Artisanal jewelry designer Gladys Young released her holiday collection called Vero, which is Italian for “true.” Her pieces are designed for “the bold woman, one of conviction and affluence of character.” The one-of-a-kind earrings, necklaces and cuffs are as exceptional and unique as the designer herself, who takes inspiration not from magazines or fashion trends, but from art and architecture.

A select group of friends were invited to the Cebu trunk show of Vero at Anzani Prime on M. Cuenco Avenue. Guests excitedly tried on jewelry pieces and enjoyed a beautiful spread of canapes and icy buckets of champagne before going home with their new wearable art.

•••

Nest Home and Fabrique Shop is an idea hatched by one of Cebu’s most respected couturiers, Philip Rodriguez. The boutique offers handcrafted shoes and bags, accessories, furniture, and home accents by Filipino artisans. Nest takes pride in supporting local design and offering a venue for Filipino artist-entrepreneurs to showcase their items and more easily share their stories with others. Nest opened just this month on Gorordo Avenue beside modern Japanese restaurant Ramen Kamekichi, which is also run by Philip and family.