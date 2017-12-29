Local art group greets New Year with exhibit

A GROUP of local artists, who are University of the Philippines-Cebu Fine Arts alumni, will showcase prized pieces of art in a month-long exhibit at the main lobby of the Montebello Villa Hotel, Cebu City from Jan. 5 to 28, 2018.

The exhibit, dubbed “Aninaw” or visualize, features 15 artists including Cebu’s finest watercolorist Bernardo Hermoso, visual designer Alexander Gocotano, Boyet Auditor, Brendon Baclaan, Emmanuel Iradel, J Roberto Olvido, Jeffrey Sarita, Jonathan Enad, Joseph Luna, Lino Venzal, Pepe Declaro, Pierre Famador II, Rainvelle Gemperoa, Sam Ryan Abenoja and Sergito Pautan.

Enad, who is a Carcaranon and a student of the late Martino “Tinong” Abellana, the dean of Cebuano painters, said that the display is aimed at encouraging all local artists to come out, show their works or join the group.

Activities during the exhibit include viewing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Jan. 6 to 28. There will also be live sketching, portraiture and caricature from 1 to 5 p.m. From Jan. 6 to 7 and Jan. 13 to 14, there will be a t-shirt printing demo from 1 to 5 p.m. There will be face painting and henna tattooing, as well as printed t-shirts for sale on all Saturdays and Sundays during the exhibit. Admission is free. (SunStar Cebu)