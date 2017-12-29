Paint me happy

WE will soon say farewell to the old year, and greet the new one with hello.

For sure, you have made decisions on what to do with your life next year, and who hasn’t? We all want to start the year on a clean sheet, or maybe a new tablet or smartphone. Whatever the literary medium you use, we all want to have a better life.

“Uncle, life will not be better but will be more bitter what with the new tax reforms,” my niece Ellen said.

“Shhh, don’t say that. The walls have ears, Ellen. And this is a soft column, not a hard-hitting one. Let’s talk about a popular topic when it comes to year-ending or year-beginning stories.”

“Sure, Uncle O, like New Year’s resolutions and how to do it,” my other niece Krystalle said.

“Don’t forget success stories on New Year’s resolutions and how people did it,” my aunt Tita Blitte added.

“What’s wrong with resolutions and success?” Uncle Gustave asked. “I like stories that paint people happy.”

“So what are you writing about 2018, Obz?” my cousin Dona asked.

“Blank. An empty wall. Nothing,” I said.

“You will leave your small landing strip empty? Aren’t you afraid someone else will land on it?” my aunt asked.

“Hmm, that’s a scary thing. Maybe I’ll write about the greening of man, the orange-ing of people, the yellowing of girls and boys.”

“That’s enigmatic. What do you mean?” asked Peetong, Dona’s husband.

“A healthy diet for 2018, that’s what it means.”

“Oh, like G is for green leafy veggies, which are high in dietary fiber, vitamins and minerals,” Dona said.

“F is not a curse word but stands for fruits. You should consume at least five a day, if you can afford it. So now I just do what my doctor said, which is to have one kind of fruit per meal.” Tita Blitte said.

“We come to Y, for yellow: mango juice, mango salsa, mango pie, mango ice cream and mango cake. Yummy,” my precocious nephew Pannon said.

“Good boy, that’s painting people happy. And don’t forget O for orange: Orange fruit, orange juice, orange veggies. Pizza is orange, so may I add that to my list of good things?” Uncle Gustave asked.

“I don’t know, guys, maybe live your life through your tummy in 2018. Be happy with what you have and not what you don’t have, I guess. And thanks for writing my column for me. You made me happy in advance for 2018.