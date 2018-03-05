Danao, Cordova youth supports Mega Cebu

THE clamor for a Mega Cebu is gaining more ground in Danao City with the youth manifesting their support for the initiative.

Some 75 members of the Danao City Youth Commission (DCYC) assured Club Mega of their support during a planning and team building workshop facilitated by Club Mega and the Department of Education (DepEd) teachers in Danao City last November.

Club Mega is a youth group composed of young leaders who want to develop themselves as role models, promote awareness, build support, be involved and contribute to the goals of Mega Cebu.

During the event, the DCYC officers and members articulated their dreams for the youth of Danao City and completed their plans for 2018.

Divine Canon, the Club Mega executive chairman, encouraged the DCYC to contribute to Mega Cebu’s goals.

“The youth can do so much for the community. We have the courage and energy to promote social good and actually do concrete projects that can address the pressing problems of society,” Canon said in her message.

Created in 2011, Mega Cebu is a consortium of private sector and government stakeholders that envisions sustained urban growth and a wholesome, advanced, vibrant, equitable and sustainable (W.A.V.E.S.) Cebu in 2050.

The DCYC, in response, said they will support Club Mega and Mega Cebu through their future projects and activities.

A Danao City Youth Summit organized by the City of Danao and the DCYC will be organized this year to inspire the entire Danao City youth to contribute to nation and community building.

In Cordova town, youth leaders also expressed their support for Mega Cebu. The Batan-on Alang sa Kalambuan sa Cordova (BAKA-C) recently held their youth leadership seminar and team building at the Cordova town hall.

During the gathering, Edward Peterkim Yu, Mega Cebu project assistant for planning and technical support and a former Sanguniang Kabataan (SK) leader, talked about youth leadership and the role of the youth in the community. Yu focused on the youth’s role in bringing about change in their communities. This was followed by an inspirational talk and overview of Mega Cebu.

The young leaders of Cordova then took part in a team building program facilitated by the Mega Cebu Constituency Building team. The activity aimed to improve their leadership skills and strengthen their interest in contributing positively to the community and supporting Mega Cebu. Youth leaders expressed their support for Mega Cebu through a symbolic commitment ceremony, emphasizing their support and commitment towards the vision and mission of Mega Cebu. (Contributed article)