Getting through finals week

YOU may have noticed the increasing pile of school work in your academic itinerary. Well, the countdown to summer has begun, but that could only mean one thing for students—the finals week is looming.

This period of the school year is a make-or-break episode. This is a time when hard work, perseverance and discipline could lead to success, and laziness and complacency could result to a disastrous end of the semester. But of course, who would want to sob going into the summer vacation? Today, Zup lays out some pointers for all you students on how you could breeze through the final days of the semester.

Make a calendar. Make a big calendar that you can post in your bedroom until the last day of the academic year. Highlight the dates with project deadlines or examinations. You would not want to miss these dates or else you could say goodbye to a worry-free summer. That big calendar will help you avoid those so-called “senior moments” and make sure that you accomplish things on time.

Do some fasting. It’s perfect not only because it’s the Lenten season but also because time seems to go by so fast when you have so many things to do. Perhaps you could stay away from Facebook on the hours designated for school work if it’s impossible to make a bigger fast of deactivating from social media for a few days. It might also be wise to stay away from partying and nights out.

Whine less. This sucks out of you a lot of your much-needed energy. Students tend to whine a lot about school, homework, projects, teachers and everything academic-oriented in their Facebook posts. But can whining actually help you fi nish your work or ace an exam? Nope. If you’re tired, take a break. Do not waste your energy making a fool of yourself. The real world after school is going to be tough and no amount of whining can accomplish anything. Nothing will be served in a silver platter so stop feeling entitled. You have to work for it—and work hard.

Feel-good tunes. Prepare a playlist of your favorite songs. Just make sure that they won’t make you sleep while you’re typing your thesis on the computer or too loud that it gives other members of the household a headache. If you’re working in a group, you might ask your friends their favorite songs, too.

Recharge. You cannot just go full blast on an all-nighter and then report to your 7:30 a.m. class like a zombie. Set a time for some sleep. Students usually fall sick when they lack sleep

and skip meals because they get too focused on their school projects and books. An eight-hour sleep might not be doable at this time but make sure you get some shut-eye after hours of work.

Mind your other classes. You might be too engrossed with a project for a major subject that you might end up putting the requirements in other classes aside. This is the purpose of your calendar. Every course that you enrolled in for the semester should be treated equally. Just because you were up all night fi nishing a project doesn’t give you an excuse to skip your classes the next day.

With this, Zup hopes that you have a fun and fulfi lling last weeks of the semester so you can welcome summer with a warm hug and go on your getaway without excess baggage. (Karl Aries Emerson F. Cabilao)