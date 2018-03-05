Kekert: Mario and Kirsten

“The life we lived felt incomplete, never finding the reason for such, unbeknownst of this invisible red string at our finger. Whatever the circumstance, it may tangle… but never break. The moment we met was the day destiny begged to be unleashed. This red string of fate knows no bounds, fully in control of fate and stretches throughout the universe. No one can escape such fate. We are eternally connected by this invisible red string, binding our hearts together since our immaterial essence came to be. It led us into each other’s arms, and in each other’s heart and soul is where the invisible red string finds its concord. The path that fate has laid out before us now ready to be traveled by our two souls; together in life, our red strings intertwined,” read the invite beautifully.

Capturing this magical moment at the Casino Español de Cebu that one afternoon, Mario (the son of Masao and Consuelo Nakayama) and Kirsten (daughter of Jess and Tess Cuenco) exchanged vows to become husband and wife! This ever so beautiful wedding officiated by Pastor Raymund Cañete came with a list of principal sponsors namely Ray Francis and Marissa Alcoseba, Jose V. Cuenco and Melona Cuenco (proxied by Jose M Cuenco and Katrina Cuenco), Dennis and Petite Garcia, Ramontito and Elizabeth Garcia and Hitoshi Nakagome and Lisette Garcia. The secondary sponsors were Susan Lea Solon and Gilbert Go for the candle, Michael Solon and Lidi Grace Tomada for the sand, Ma. Pilar Torres and Jon Torres for the veil and Ian Gonzales and Patricia Gonzales for the cord. Mario opted for two best men, both his sons, Gustavo Manuel Larrañaga and Yuuki Gabriel Nakayama and Kirsten gladly chose her only sister Inger Therese Milray Mejares as her maid of honor. The only groomsman was Marc Christian Yu trailed by three bridesmaids, Akeisha Mikkel Mejares and daughters Krysten Marie Larrañaga and Zoe Alejandrea Larrañaga. Jamal Terryse Mejares was the ring and coin bearer and flower girls were daughters, Ai Michaella Nakayama and Sakura Isabelle Nakayama. From an afternoon of sunshine to the evening light, an intimate dinner reception followed shortly at the grand ballroom.

The evening unfolded with amazing memories of the true romantic essence of a wedding celebration. Congratulations, Mario and Kirsten on the beginning of your life together as husband and wife!