Glutathione drips, sunscreen, skin care

SOME people are of the notion that skin care is just a matter of vanity. Because it’s there for all to see, the appearance of the skin is often associated with standards of beauty. But the health of our skin must absolutely be a priority like any of our other organs—it happens to be the biggest organ of our body, and is the first line of defense from microbes and the elements. I don’t care if I seem like a broken record to regular readers, but I am sure that you will agree with me anyway: We must always take care of our skin!

In commemoration of World Skin Health Day, the Philippine Dermatological Society (PDS) Southern Chapter partnered with the International League of Dermatological Societies (ILDS) and Robinsons Galleria Cebu to organize a Skin Health and Eczema Congress at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu Atrium. The event educated attendees on skin issues and the importance of keeping skin healthy. Dr. Aileene Dumdum spoke on sun protection, Dr. Malinda Vasquez on eczema control and treatment, and Dr. Hope Solano on psoriasis.

Warning, another broken record moment ahead: It is important to apply sunscreen every day. Broad spectrum sunscreen of at least SPF50 is recommended to prevent damage and possible skin cancer from UVA and UVB rays. Use a 25-centavo-size amount on the face, even when you’re not going to be outside that long. Don’t forget body parts that will be exposed to the sun, too, like the hands, arms and décolletage.

During a panel discussion facilitated by Mike Acebedo Lopez, PDS Southern Philippines chapter president Dr. Marilou Ong answered questions from the audience about the use of glutathione. As we are a culture obsessed with having fairer skin, everyone is familiar with the use of glutathione soaps, lotions, capsules, or even intravenous drips. Dr. Ong said of glutathione drips, “There have been no substantially conclusive clinical studies as to the efficacy of these procedures.” I failed to note the name of the doctor, but I have also seen a news program on TV covering the same topic, with testimonials from those who had adverse reactions to glutathione drips. Using those drips has risks involved, and can be potentially fatal.

Dr. Ong emphasized, “Consult only board-certified PDS dermatologists for all skin needs and concerns in order to ensure correct and professional skin treatment and care.”

During the skin health congress, over 300 attendees benefited from the free skin clinic conducted by the officers and members of PDS. Everyone also enjoyed the booths and product samples from sponsors Galderma, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, DMark, Karihome, Leo, Menarini and Novartis.

Through such events, the Philippine Dermatological Society advocates responsible skin care practices, not just by the practitioners themselves, but also by the general public.