‘Learn from mistakes’

THE chairman of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) urged Metro Cebu’s leaders to join hands and learn from the failures of Metro Manila.

MMDA Chairman Francis Tolentino urged Cebu’s leaders to organize a Cebu Urban Summit and plan for the island’s traffic, drainage, sewerage and road network development in the next 5-20 years.

“It is now the best time to take off ‘metropolitanizing’ Cebu in terms of structure and delivery of basic services,” Tolentino said in his speech during the general assembly of the Cebu News Workers Multi-Purpose Cooperative yesterday.

“Metro Manila was never conceptualized as one big urban area from the very beginning. Na-develop na lang yan (It just developed),” he said.

He encouraged Cebu’s leaders to study problems in traffic, drainage and sewerage, without thinking of current political boundaries.

“To attain success, you have to have unity,” said the chairman of the Metro Manila council, which is composed of 17 mayors. On the day he assumed office, he recalled, he talked to all 17 and assured them of his help.

One of the mayors is a former president of the Philippines; another is the son of the vice president. One is the wife of a senator; one, a mother of a senator; and one is the son of a former chairman of the elections commission.

Tolentino urged Cebu’s mayors not to focus their attention on the traffic in Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, Danao or Cebu City alone, but the whole Metro Cebu.

“It should be viewed in the entire perspective (of the metropolis) five, 10, 15 or 20 years from now. Yun po ang hindi nagawa sa Metro Manila (That’s one thing that did not get done in Metro Manila),” he said.

Tolentino earlier proposed the creation of a Department of Drainage and Sewerage, like that in Hong Kong, but his idea failed to get traction.

“Kaya po kami nagkaganito dahil iba-iba po yung nasimulan. Ngayon lang namin sini-synchronize (We started off in several directions, which is why we have such problems now. We’re only starting to synchronize),” he said.

He pointed out that the width of roads differs in the cities of Caloocan, Quezon, Navotas and Malabon. Now, they are opening wide circumferential roads, like C1, C2, C3 and C4, all over the metropolis to ease the traffic.

“Cebu will grow and progress whether you like it or not,” he said.

At present, Cebu has the Metro Cebu Development and Coordinating Board (MCDCB), composed of seven city mayors and six town mayors. It has technical working groups assisted by the Japan International Cooperating Agency (Jica), which is working on road maps for urban development.

The MCDCB has seven sub-road maps for competitiveness enhancement; urban structure and land use; urban transport and highways; water supply and disposal management; solid waste management; smart development of the South Road Properties; and metropolitan administration.