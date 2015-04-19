Bad bets: NBI gets 8 persons linked to illegal gambling

LYKA Villamor, 28, left Davao City for a job opportunity in Cebu with the hope of being able to meet her infant’s needs, but she was arrested yesterday afternoon while on duty—in a betting station for an illegal numbers game.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) 7, led by head agent Rennan Oliva, arrested four women and four men in separate anti-illegal gambling operations from Friday night until yesterday afternoon.

Most of them hailed from Davao City, although they worked for different operators namely, Green Star and Mercury.

NBI 7 Assistant Director Augusto Eric Isidoro said these are not the only illegal operators of “suertres”, a game that only the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Offfice (PCSO) is authorized to run. It does so thrice a day.

Isidoro named two other companies: Crystal Base and Pioneer.

Brothers caught

Nabbed yesterday afternoon were Aze Villanueva, 26, and Naejal Torres, 18, from Mercury stations; and Laurence Quizones, 19, and Villamor of Green Star.

Green Star’s Dorai Agustin, 18, Sheila Rodriguez, 25, and Rey Anne Momo, 23, were also arrested the night before. So was Brandon Torres, 23, of Mercury, whose brother Naejal was arrested yesterday.

The operations were held in Barrio Luz and Lahug in Cebu City.

Isidoro told reporters that the proliferation of these illegal betting stations in Cebu and the complaints they received from authorized PCSO lotto stations spurred them to conduct the operations.

“Ang iba malapit lang sa (Some are situated near the) betting stations ng PCSO,” he said, adding that the number of customers of authorized outlets reportedly dwindled because of the illegal operations.

Isidoro said that these illegal betting stations now operate almost like the authorized ones, with computers, cash registers and printed receipts for those who bet. Unlike the authorized ones, however, the illegal stations don’t pay any tax for their proceeds.

While most of those arrested hailed from Davao City, Isidoro said the illegal business has spread through several parts of the country.

Financiers

He cited a report that there are 200 to 300 operators of illegal “suertres” in the region. He mentioned Dumaguete City as one of the toughest areas—with “people in high places backing them up”—together with Bogo City in Cebu and the island of Bohol.

The collectors, he said, may be charged with violation of Presidential Decree 1602 for illegal gambling and Republic Act 9287.

Each of them may face a fine of up to 10 years of imprisonment, while their operators, if caught, will be imprisoned for up to 20 years.

The collectors did not reveal anything about their operators when asked, he said.

“Hindi sila nagbabanggit (They did not disclose anything),” he said. “Kadalasan ‘yung financier nagpo-post ng bail para makalabas sila, tapos babalik na naman sila (In most cases, the financier posts their bail so they can resume their operations).”

The collectors agreed on one reason they accepted the job: poverty.

Villamor, a mother, said she was invited by a certain Janet and accepted because she had “nowhere to go for a source of income,” having attained only two years of high school education.

She was a trainee for Green Star before she was arrested.

Tough choice

She had thought that this could be an opportunity for her to support her infant, who was left in the care of a friend in Davao City. Her parents have long passed away.

The monthly compensation for a collector in Green Star is P3,000, said Rodriguez.

Like Villamor, Rodriquez said she knew the job was illegal but accepted it anyway.

“Pait kaayong kinabuhi didto,” she said. “Wala’y trabaho, sige lag pondo (Life is tough there. I didn’t have a job and was idle most of the time).”

The NBI, Isidoro said, will continue to conduct operations against illegal numbers games if the problem continues to persist. It will be hard work.

“Kasi limited ang manpower namin (Our manpower is limited),” he added.

The total amount of cash confiscated from the eight collectors was P20,916. Also taken from them were laptops, desktop computers, printers, calculators, betting slips, tally sheets, winning results, cash registers, tapes and staplers.