Teacher ‘sold girls for sex’

A PUBLIC school teacher in Compostela, Cebu was arrested in Mandaue City yesterday afternoon for allegedly recruiting three girls to have sex with foreigners last year.

Personnel from Canduman Police Station arrested Flor Marie Baring, 35, a resident of Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, outside a mall around 1:30 p.m. by virtue of an arrest warrant issued by a Mandaue City judge last February.

Her arrest stemmed from a human trafficking complaint filed by three high school students sometime last year.

Lawyer Noemi Abarientos of the Children’s Legal Bureau, a non-profit organization that handles the case, said that three girls, ages 14 to 16, accused Baring of bringing them to a hotel in Cebu City to have paid sex with a foreigner.

Baring, a mother of two, denied the allegation.

In an interview with Sun.Star Cebu, Baring said she never recruited any girls for prostitution.

“It’s politically motivated,” the teacher said of the girls’ complaint.

She said that a barangay captain had threatened her she would lose her job because of a remark she made about vote-buying.

She also filed a complaint for oral defamation against someone close to the barangay captain, whom she refused to name.

Police detained Baring at the Subangdaku Police Station.

Warrant

Abarientos said the teacher will be brought to the court tomorrow. Her arraignment will be scheduled.

Judge Mercedita Dadole-Ygnacio of the Mandaue City Regional Trial Court Branch 28 issued an arrest warrant against Baring last Feb. 27.

Abarientos said they only learned about the arrest warrant last week.

The lawyer said that Baring may have more victims apart from the three girls who came forward. She requested that the school where Baring taught and the victims attend not be named.

Abarientos said the teacher would accompany the minor to a hotel in Cebu City and would even stay in the room as her client sexually abused the minor.

She said Baring targeted students who had financial problems.

The three girls who executed affidavits against the teacher continue to attend school and live with their families. They reside in Liloan, Cebu.

She demands proof

“We are conducting home visits and we are including them in group psychotherapy sessions for sexually abused minors,” said Abarientos.

Baring said the girls made fabricated stories against her.

In an affidavit she showed to Sun.Star Cebu, she said one of the complainants was lying.

“In her affidavit, (one of the complainants) alleged that she lost her virginity to the foreigner but there was no medical certificate attached to prove it. If indeed there was really penetration and it was forced on her because she claimed that she was in extreme pain, she should prove it. It might not exonerate me from the charges of human trafficking but it will prove that she was lying,” her affidavit read.

Baring said she is the breadwinner of two families. She has two sons, ages 14 and 10. She said one of her brothers is in jail and his children were left in her care.

She has been teaching music, arts, physical education and health for 11 years.