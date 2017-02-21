Cebu City mayor against Sawang Calero coal plant

IT'S a dead issue.

This is what Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said on the revival of the 300-megawatt coal-fired power plant proposed in Barangay Sawang Calero.

Osmeña is opposing the project because environment advocates are against it.

“In our group, there are strong environment advocates and I’m letting them decide. The people who are with me and who handle my environmental issues are against it. So, I will have to support them,” he said.

Osmeña’s statement came after several residents of Barangays Sawang Calero, Pasil, Suba, Duljo Fatima and Pahina San Nicolas held a rally in front of the old power plant of Ludo Power Corp. yesterday to express their support for the project.

Lucille Dacua, 57, said she is supporting the project because it will bring employment opportunities in their village.

Councilor Joel Garganera, for his part, met yesterday with the representatives of the Department of Energy, Energy Regulatory Commission and Department of Health, among others, to discuss Ludo’s project.

Garganera, chairman of the City Council’s committee on environment, said he wants to hear all the concerns about the project before acting on it.

He, however, emphasized that the project’s health and environmental impact as well as its public acceptability will be his priorities.

