Construction crane collapses; 1 injured
Wednesday, February 22, 2017
THREE houses were affected with one person injured when a crane of an ongoing mall construction in N. Bacalso Street, Cebu City, collapsed on Wednesday night.
Dina Caban, whose house was one of those affected, said her niece was rushed to the hospital.
Here is the video showing the damage:
(SunStar Philippines)
