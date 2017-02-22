Construction crane collapses; 1 injured | SunStar

Construction crane collapses; 1 injured

Construction crane collapses; 1 injured

Wednesday, February 22, 2017
CEBU. A crane of an ongoing mall construction in N. Bacalso Street, Cebu City, collapsed on Wednesday night. (Alan Tangcawan)

THREE houses were affected with one person injured when a crane of an ongoing mall construction in N. Bacalso Street, Cebu City, collapsed on Wednesday night.

Dina Caban, whose house was one of those affected, said her niece was rushed to the hospital.

Here is the video showing the damage:

(SunStar Philippines)

