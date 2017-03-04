2.7T LGU employees facing cases

LOCAL government units (LGUs) have been topping the list of state agencies with the most number of cases filed before the Office of the Ombudsman since 2013.

Lawyer Maria Corazon Naraja, press desk head of the Ombudsman-Visayas, said that this is due to the large number of people working in LGUs.

“They are also the ones in constant contact with the people as the government's frontliners so the public has a lot of opportunities to observe their conduct,” said Naraja.

The number of cases filed last year against erring LGU personnel nationwide rose by about three percent, from 2,697 cases in 2015 to 2,799 in 2016, according to records of the ombudsman’s Finance and Management Information Office.

Of the 2,799 administrative and criminal cases, 1,700 cases were filed against city/municipal officials, 892 cases against village officials, and 204 cases against provincial officials.

The Philippine National Police was second on the list with 1,022 cases filed against its officers in 2016. The Department of Education came in third with 222 cases.

The most common charge filed against public officials and officials before the Sandiganbayan last year was for violating Republic Act (RA) 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

In 2015, LGUs also topped the list of government agencies with the most number of cases filed before the anti-graft office, said Naraja.

The number of cases filed against erring LGU personnel nationwide went up 31 percent, from 2,053 cases in 2014 to 2,697 in 2015.

According to the ombudsman’s Finance and Management Office, cases against LGU personnel also posted an increase from 2,014 cases in 2013 to 2,053 cases in 2014.

The 2013 and 2014 data, however, showed a “downward trend” in the number of cases filed against LGU personnel/officials compared to the 2011 data, which posted 3,854 cases.

Naraja, a graft investigation and prosecution officer, reminded public officials, particularly the elective ones, that their names will likely be dragged into investigations and cases at one point or another.

It is best for public officials and personnel to always align their official acts with the Constitution and the law, she said.

For those involved in government purchases and projects, they must carefully study RA 9184, or the Government Procurement Reform Act, its implementing rules, and regulations, as well as guidelines set by the Government Procurement Policy Board.

Public officials should also take to heart the norms of conduct under Section 4 of RA 6713 (Code of Conduct and Ethical Standard for Public Officials and Employees).

Naraja pointed out that government workers are called public servants because they are expected to put the interest of the public over and above their personal interest.