City searches for stories in brgys. that will inspire

THE Cebu City Government is searching the city’s 80 barangays for individuals who have success stories that will inspire the public.

The project is an offshoot of Istorya ng Pag-asa, a program launched yesterday by the Office of the Vice President in partnership with the City and the Junior Chamber International-Zugbuana Chapter.

Vice President Leni Robredo, who led the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the partners, said the country needs more positivity to counter the negativity caused by fake news, alternative facts and internet trolls.

“We are tired of news about fear and killings. Let’s look for positive news to nourish our sense of dignity as a nation. To build our people’s trust in liberty and freedom and to fight for truth in an age of lies,” she said.

In her speech, Robredo cited several success stories, including that of 2016 Olympic silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz, the first Filipina to bag a medal in weightlifting.

The vice president also congratulated Jay Kummer Teberio, the water vendor who has been awarded by Mayor Tomas Osmeña for inspiring the youth by his story of getting a college diploma despite his challenges in life.

“In the midst of hopelessness, let’s give hope. In the age of lies, let’s give them the truth. In the midst of darkness, let’s give them light. We cant wait for hope to find us, we need to find it ourselves. We need to feed it with extraordinary stories of ordinary people around us,” Robredo said.