Eatery faces revocation of business permit

THE Cebu City Government may revoke the business permit of a restaurant on Juana Osmeña St. for reportedly failing to comply with provisions of the zoning and building regulations during the Sinulog grand parade last January.

Muvanz Pocherohan and Seafoods was one of 17 business establishments, mostly bars and restaurants, that have been asked to explain why they allegedly violated policies of the City regarding street parties during the Sinulog.

Last Feb. 3, the Office of the Mayor sent a show-cause notice to the management of Muvanz Pocherohan and Seafoods asking them to explain why the City Government should not revoke their business permit after they reportedly violated the mandate on keeping parking lots free for the duration of the activity.

One of the rules Mayor Tomas Osmeña imposed on establishments during the grand parade was to prohibit using their parking lots as extensions of their businesses by putting up tables and chairs.

In its reply dated Feb. 17, Muvanz said the huge crowd was uncontrollable and started getting the chairs that the management had stacked aside.

“There may have been chairs, but we were able to make sure that no tables were on the parking area,” reads a portion of Muvanz’s letter.

Osmeña, however, found the explanation invalid for the restaurant’s violation of the zoning and building regulations.

“In consonance with the said mandate (banning street parties), you were required not to place tables and chairs on the parking lot. By your own admission, you clearly violated the mandate of this office, as well as the zoning and building regulations,” he said.

The City is now putting Muvanz under strict monitoring and has ordered the restaurant to comply with the regulatory requirements needed for the granting of their business permit.