Fish dealer dies in dawn crash

A 26-year-old fish dealer was on his way to the Carbon Public Market when the motorcycle he was driving was struck by a car on Archbishop Reyes Ave., Cebu City yesterday dawn.

The victim was identified as Philip Pogoy, while the driver of the car was later identified as David Go Lim.

PO3 Chady Jungoy of the Traffic Patrol Group said that the two were on the flyover in the area, traveling on separate lanes, when the accident happened around 3 a.m.

"Based on the sketch of the traffic enforcer, the two had a head-on collision at the center of the flyover. Ang driver sa motor nalabay while iyang motor na-drag. After the accident, the driver of the car, nisibat siya sa crime scene (The motorcycle driver was thrown off. The driver of the car fled the scene)," Jungoy said.

Pogoy's motorcycle was dragged 66 meters away from the point of impact while Lim stopped 100 meters away.

"Naka-encroach siya. Kusug gyud ang dagan ani (sports car). Nagsalig siguro nga mingaw (Lim was on the other lane. He was driving fast. He probably thought the street would be empty)," Jungoy said.

This was corroborated by a certain Patrick, the driver behind Lim. He told Bombo Radyo that Lim was encroaching on the other lane and was speeding, while Pogoy was driving at normal speed.

The victim was rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Atty. Sarica Bingal, the Pogoy family's lawyer, said that they have yet to discuss their next move.

"Wa pa mi maka-decide og unsa gyod ang buhaton kay nag-grieve pa ang family (The family is still grieving)," she said.

Atty. Pedro Leslie Salva, Lim's lawyer, said that his client was admitted to a private hospital.

He confirmed that Lim, who is in his 50s, is a car racer.

Salva and Pogoy's wife talked inside the traffic office, but she begged off from being interviewed.

Salva said that his client insists that he was in his own lane on the flyover.

Salva said they are willing to extend financial assistance to the victim's family.

If both parties fail to settle amicably, charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to properties will be filed against Lim, Jungoy said.