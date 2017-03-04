Metro roundup

Teenager caught with knife, paraphernalia

An 18-year-old suspected robber was arrested near Osmeña Blvd., Barangay Capitol Site, Cebu City last Thursday evening. Julius Pepito was caught carrying a 10-inch kitchen knife and drug paraphernalia. A Fuente Police Station team that was roving the area saw Pepito, who is believed to be a notorious snatcher and robber, standing alone, allegedly waiting for a victim. When a police officer called him, he ran, prompting the authorities to chase him. He will face charges for carrying a deadly weapon and drug paraphernalia, police said.

•••

Police identify suspect in fatal shooting in Pardo

The Homicide Section of the Cebu City Police Office has identified the gunman in the fatal shooting of a man inside a barbershop on I. Tabura St., Poblacion, Pardo, Cebu City. Roland Abellana, 39, was shot several times by Albert “Birot” Padayong who hails from Cabancalan I, Barangay Bulacao. Padayong was identified by a witness. Homicide investigators found out that the suspect has a pending warrant of arrest for robbery and a violation of RA 10591, or possession of illegal firearms. Padayong is also believed to be a gun-for-hire.

•••

Habal-Habal driver killed in Marigondon

A habal-habal driver was shot dead by unknown assailants in Barangay Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City last Friday night. Avelino Patigdas, 42, a resident of San Carlos Village in Marigondon, was hit seven times in the body. According to the initial investigation of SPO1 Lydo Pinos of the Lapu-Lapu Police Office Homicide Section, the two gunmen arrived in Sitio Capulang at past 8 p.m., after Patigdas drove a passenger to Barangay Basak. The victim was on his way back to the terminal when attacked. The gunmen were riding a motorcycle.

•••

Suspect falls as police resume anti-drug raids

Levie Requilme, 35, is the first drug suspect that Mandaue Police Station 6 caught since President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the resumption of anti-illegal drugs operations. Requilme was arrested at 9:30 p.m. last Friday. Chief Insp. Aldrin Villacampa, chief of Police Station 6, led the buy-bust. SPO4 Danilo Barrita, desk officer, said a police decoy bought a sachet of shabu from the suspect for P200. Five sachets were found hidden inside a pouch owned by Requilme. The suspect was detained at the police station.

•••

Cop who sells drugs to inmates not working solo

A police officer with a rank of senior officer 2 assigned in the Liloan Police Station, who was accused of selling drugs to detainees, is not working alone. This was revealed by Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) Director Eric Noble, after they found out that one of the detainees of the police station was an alleged girlfriend of the policeman and who also has links with suspected drug lord Alvaro “Barok” Alvaro. The policeman has been relieved by Noble as an investigation against him is being conducted.