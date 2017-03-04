Special Report: It takes a village (Third of four parts)

PEOPLE may make the decision to use shabu and other illegal drugs individually, but the fallout from the addiction that follows requires an army to address.

The National Drug Rehabilitation Program designed to help drug users and pushers who have surrendered to rehabilitate themselves and return to society as productive members involves at least 16 agencies.

The program begins with creating a database/profile of the surrenderers. To be led by the Department of Health, the effort involves the screening of surrenderers and their referral for services like treatment and rehabilitation in mental health facilities or medical centers, and provision of psycho-social or medical support, education, skills training and job opportunities.

Those not too severely addicted can undergo community-based rehabilitation, which does not require being committed to a rehabilitation center. To be led by the Ugnayan ng Barangay at Simbahan with line agencies including the Technical and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) and the Philippine National Police, community-based rehabilitation involves the design of a holistic recovery and rehabilitation program that makes the barangay a rehab center for the drug user/pusher surrenderers.

After the surrenderers have been rehabilitated, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and other agencies come in to provide aftercare services to strengthen their rehabilitation and effect their reintegration into society.

“The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), the Department of Health (DOH) and the local government units (LGU) take care of the community-based rehabilitation. DSWD’s role is only the aftercare program. The ones DSWD is assisting are those referred to us by the LGUs, specifically their local social welfare and development offices,” said Aileen Cuevas, social welfare officer 4, family welfare focal person of DSWD 7.

Referred for aid

Lapu-Lapu City referred more than 200 people last Dec. 29 for educational and financial assistance. This proposal is still being reviewed by the DSWD.

But the DSWD has approved Tabogon town's proposed food-for-work program for 635 surrenderers in the form of tree planting, river dredging and other disaster preparedness measures like cleaning of canals, Cuevas said.

It is the LGU that makes the proposal, while the DSWD provides the funding for the program.

The Cebu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention has also made referrals for educational and food assistance, she said.

The DSWD has not come up with a special program intended specifically for the surrenderers and their families. It simply extends to them the existing services of the department.

Cuevas said the educational aid the DSWD provides is usually P3,000 or P5,000 for one-time release, with the recipient making the decision on whether to use it for tuition, transportation or baon (snacks) of the child. The amount is not given on a per-child basis. “That’s why some are given P5,000, if they have many children.”

The DSWD’s financial assistance can take the form of educational, transportation, burial or medical assistance for hospitalization bills or medicines.

Family first

Last October, the DSWD 7 received P7 million from the national government for the financial assistance for the families and children of suspected drug personalities who surrendered to authorities.

But originally, to access the assistance, the surrenderer had to acquire a court order or certification from the Ugnayan ng Barangay at Simbahan (Ubas) that he was already finished with his rehabilitation, rendering it impossible for the DSWD to assist surrenderers immediately.

“So the DSWD 7 wrote the DSWD-Central Office, and DSWD-Central said we can start helping the family through our Protective Services Program,” Cuevas said.

“Rehab takes six months to one year. The intervention (especially financial assistance) will be useless if the person is not yet sober. He might even use it to buy drugs. So we just start with the families,” explained Grace Yana, DSWD 7’s social welfare officer 4 in charge of social technology unit.

The Cebu Provincial Government also helps surrenderers through the Paglaum Scholarship Program, which is under the Office of the Vice Governor. The program supports children of drug users and pushers, among other marginalized, less fortunate children.

“This gives children who want to continue their college education the opportunity to do so. They started giving the scholarships last October,” said Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office executive director Carmen Remedios Durano-Meca.

Launched with funding of P1 million, the Paglaum Scholarship Program is intended for the differently abled, marginalized, less fortunate and poor students of Cebu, including the children of dysfunctional families, solo parents and drug dependents. It funds technical/vocational or tertiary education by giving the tuition directly to the school and a monthly allowance to the scholars.

The Provincial Women’s Commission said that of the 148 scholars in the second semester (that started last November), only two were children of drug dependent-surrenderers. Both were from Cordova town.

Before Duterte

Before President Rodrigo Duterte became president and launched his aggressive war on drugs, however, the DSWD already had an aftercare program to assist rehabilitated drug dependents.

“START or Strategies Toward Acceptance, Reintegration and Transformation of Poor Recovering Drug Dependents started in late 2014. It is the first program of DSWD for recovered drug dependents,” Yana said.

In Region 7, the five pilot areas of Cebu, Talisay and Lapu-Lapu Cities, and Minglanilla town in Cebu; and Dumaguete City in Negros Oriental gathered a total of 25 people and their families. The target age range was 18-50 years old. The aftercare program provides medical, educational, cash for work and cash for training assistance to the participants.

Yana said Start had changed many lives, “especially in Talisay City,” whose drug rehabilitation program began before Start.

The three-year pilot program is now on its final year of implementation. An evaluation will be made to determine if it will be suitable for wider implementation.

Poverty link

With so many surrenderers coming from the low-income classes, Yana weighed in on whether there was a direct link between poverty and drug use.

“If there is a link with poverty, it would probably be more on the pusher, and not on the user. I haven’t encountered any dependent yet who said he became a drug addict due to hunger. In Mandaue City, in the identified pilot area, they are well off. Usually, they have family problems. They started due to curiosity, barkada, or in parties. That’s why we give them values formation. Others were asked to buy drugs, then i-libre sila og drugs (given some of it for free),” Yana said.

In fact, Yana said, they had a hard time looking for participants for the Start program because “they had to come from the DOH-Treatment and Rehabilitation Centers (TRC) and be poor, but they were not poor.”

Cuevas said no one from the TRC in Argao town, the government-run facility for male drug dependents, had ever sought financial aid from the DSWD 7 for medicines or their other needs there.

A government employee revealed that her cousin's stint at the TRC-Argao cost him P15,000 a month.

As for why the poor become drug pushers, Cuevas said it was not because their lack of education made it hard for them to find other income opportunities.

“Dali ang kuwarta and dako. (The money in drugs is big and comes fast),” she said.

So even if they know it is wrong to sell drugs, they take the risk, she said.

One thing worth evaluating under the Start program may be whether it should continue to limit its beneficiaries to those coming from government-run rehab centers, or cast the net wider to include those who received treatment from community-based rehab programs, which would likely be more accessible to the marginalized. These are the ones who may need more help reintegrating into society than those who can afford residential rehab treatment.

Skills training

To give surrenderers avenues to earn an honest living, the Tesda-Cebu Provincial Office gives drug surrenderers “top priority in the provision of skills training programs, as stipulated in the 17-Point Reform and Development Agenda, which serves as the centerpiece of Tesda’s programs and strategic response to President Duterte’s 10-point agenda for the next six years,” said Tesda Provincial Director Mark Anthony Ylanan.

The programs available include shielded metal arc welding, housekeeping, carpentry, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, dressmaking, automotive servicing, computer system servicing, cookery, bread and pastry production, and food processing.

“But Tesda-Cebu has yet to start the conduct of skills training to the surrenderers in compliance with the requisite that surrenderers must first undergo rehabilitation and be certified as fully rehabilitated/trainable by the DOH before allowing them to undergo any Tesda skills training,” Ylanan said last month.

The surrenderers have yet to undergo or complete their rehabilitation, which can take six months to one year.

As priority beneficiaries of Tesda, surrenderers can take any training course “absolutely free of charge, inclusive of tuition, training materials or equipment, trainer’s fee, assessment fee and (other fees),” he said.

To encourage participation in the programs, Ylanan said LGUs or non-government organizations may provide payment to surrenderers during the period that they undergo training in the form of financial allowances, tool kits or start-up capital “to sustain their participation in the training and empower them to utilize the skills they will acquire by engaging in gainful livelihood activities after graduation.”

The average training period is three months, where 30 percent of the time is spent on theoretical exercises, and 70 percent on practical or hands-on activities.

As for the placement of graduates, Ylanan said technical-vocational institutions (TVIs) that conduct the skills training are required by Tesda to have employment facilitation units to respond to the placement needs of their graduates. The TVIs’ periodic employment reports to Tesda, showing the number of graduates employed, is the basis for Tesda’s Scholarship Slots allocation.

Volunteers

The drug problem is so big that the fight against it requires the involvement not only of government agencies but also of volunteers. Toward this end, the DILG launched last October the Mamamayang Ayaw Sa Anomalya, Mamamayang Ayaw Sa Iligal Na Droga (Masa Masid).

The Masa Masid Program engages faith-based organizations and community volunteers through the Ugnayan ng Barangay at Simbahan (Ubas) in the multi-sectoral and mass-based fight against criminality, corruption and illegal drugs.

Masa Masid will “enhance the conduct of advocacy and education campaigns and information gathering and reporting to reduce the supply and demand of illegal drugs, and community-based rehabilitation program to address the need for interventions of the surrendering drug personalities,” DILG Memorandum Circular 2016-116 implementing it said.

The main implementing arm of the program is the Masa Masid Team (MMT) at the barangay levels organized, trained and mobilized by the Expanded Ubas City/Municipal Technical Working Group chaired by the DILG local government operations officer with members from the faith-based group, Liga ng mga Barangay City/Municipal Federation, local police and local Anti-Drug Abuse Council.

“The MMTs have already been oriented,” said lawyer Ian Kenneth Lucero, head of the DILG 7’s Local Government Monitoring and Evaluation Division.

“The MMTs have no government members. They have volunteers only,” he said. “The MMT will now organize the community rehabilitation network, and train. Faith-based organizations will be the ones to recruit volunteers, like doctors and pastors, to administer treatment to those drug surrenderers that can be treated through spiritual, counseling and physical activities, like zumba, only.”

As of Jan. 10, 2017, some 87 percent of the 1,066 barangays in the 44 towns and six component cities of Cebu Province had already organized MMTs.

In the highly urbanized cities of Cebu and Mandaue, all barangays had MMTs already. But in Lapu-Lapu City, only 27 of 30 barangays had MMTs because “no one volunteered in Barangays Cawhagan, Caubian and Punta Engaño,” DILG’s report showed.

“Many residents don’t volunteer because they are afraid, especially those for Groups 1 and 2, which are tasked to do information gathering and reporting on who’s involved in irregularities and illegal drugs,” Lucero said.

The MMT has three groups, he said. Group 1 takes care of demand reduction through advocacy and education campaigns. Group 2 undertakes demand and supply reduction through information gathering and reporting.

The first two groups do their tasks in coordination with the Philippine National Police. Group 3 does community-based rehabilitation.