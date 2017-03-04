Village chief scolded over use of vehicle

THE Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas has scolded a Cebu City village chief over the alleged misuse of a government vehicle last June 13, 2015.

Eileen Mae Lagat-Alde, graft investigation and prosecution officer, reprimanded Pamutan Barangay Captain Ronaldo Labitad after he was found liable for violating the Reasonable Office Rules and Regulations.

“Respondent used the government vehicle with a red plate without any trip ticket during a Saturday, which was clearly outside office hours,” read Alde’s nine-page decision.

The case stemmed from the administrative complaint filed by the Ombudsman-Visayas’ Field Investigation Office, which accused Labitad of misconduct.

The ombudsman’s probe office said that Labitad allegedly used his government-issued vehicle, a Toyota Hilux (SKV, 586), last June 13, 2015, a Saturday, at Nivel Hills in Barangay Lahug.

A certification issued by the Land Transportation Office showed that the vehicle was issued to Labitad’s office.

The Cebu City’s Department of General Services Office also issued a certification stating that the agency issued no trip ticket to Labitad on June 13, 2015.

Replying to the charges, Labitad said that his use of the government vehicle last June 13, 2015, a Saturday, was authorized and was covered by a trip ticket.

He said he and other village officials used the vehicle to distribute rice to their constituents.

In the decision, graft investigator Alde said Labitad’s act in using the government vehicle showed no evidence of corruption.