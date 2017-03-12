Surigao earthquake survivors get aid from Pilmico

PILMICO, led by its Caraga Feeds Sales team, mobilized groups to provide essential relief goods and technical and veterinary assistance to backyard farmers, who survived the devastation brought by the 6.7-magnitude earthquake that hit Surigao City last Feb. 10.

The livelihoods of Surigaonons from the municipalities of San Francisco and Malimono, and Surigao City were seriously affected by the quake, which cut off power supply and damaged farms and pigpens.

Shortly after the earthquake, the four teams were deployed to various earthquake-affected areas together with a local government representative.

The teams distributed food packs and distilled water as well as construction materials and medicines. A veterinary mission soon followed, which included counselling and repairs of damaged pig pens.

Because of Pilmico’s efforts, Gov. Sol Matugas of Surigao del Norte thanked Pilmico and its Caraga Feed Sales team for its quick response and for rebuilding the livelihoods of Surigaonons.