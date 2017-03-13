Free water program launched in Cebu

A CEBU-BASED bulk water supplier and its affiliates launched a program that aims to give free potable water to consumers.

Mactan Rock Industries Inc. (MRII), together with Pilipinas Water Resources Inc. (PWRI) and Aquapure Resources Inc., announced that they have started giving out free water from their plants in the entire country since Saturday. The free water program will last until the summer ends.

MRII Chairman Antonio Tompar said that the nationwide free water program was part of the companies’ corporate social responsibility initiative.

He said that with the onset of summer and the looming water crisis that experts expect during this period, Tompar said that it is only but proper for them to do their part for the community.

For Cebu, the free water will be given from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tompar and PWRI general manager Ruben Villamor said that interested consumers, including residents, groups or local government units, will just have to go to their plants and refilling stations to avail themselves of the free water.

“We are giving free water from our plants. Anybody can go there, especially the poor, who will fetch water from us,” said Tompar, adding that schools and hospitals may also avail themselves of the program.

In Cebu City, Tompar and Villamor said that they have launched the same program last year in response to the call of former mayor Michael Rama, who asked private water suppliers to help in solving the city’s water problem.

Villamor said that the public’s response was overwhelming.

After learning that the Cebu City Government has started rationing water to the Cebu City Jail last week, Tompar said the City may get water from one of their plants or refilling stations for the jail’s water supply.

Tompar urged other bulk water suppliers to support the program by also giving water this summer for free to the public.

Mactan Rock has three plants in Lapu-Lapu City and one in the North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City; its other plants are located in parts of Luzon and Mindanao.

For Aquapure Resources, its Cebu plants are in Arpili, Balamban; Barangays Punta Princesa, Pardo, Banilad and NRA (Guanzon plant) in Cebu City; Cabadiangan, Compostela town; Liloan town; and in Lapu-Lapu City (Demi plant).

On March 22, in celebration of the World Water Day, Aquapure Resources will be giving out free water from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

PWRI, on the other hand, has its main plant in the South Road Properties in Cebu City. Its other plants are located in Barangay Labangon, Cebu Port Authority, and Barangay Guizo, Mandaue City.