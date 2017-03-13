PDEA-Central Visayas on war vs drugs: Tough job

TOUGHER.

This was how Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Central Visayas Director Yogi Filemon Ruiz described the government’s war on drugs, after the creation of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD).

The official admitted they need help.

“PDEA is the lead agency in our war against illegal drugs, but we need the aid and active participation of the other member agencies to gain more ground,” said Ruiz.

Last March 6, President Rodrigo Duterte signed Executive Order 15 creating the ICAD, which designated PDEA Director General Isidro Lapeña as its chairperson.

Duterte signed the order, stating “the drug problem continues to destroy the moral fiber of society, undermining the rule of law and threatening the development of the country.”

He mentioned last week that Cebu has the highest usage rate for illegal drugs.

The order mandates the committee to seek the assistance of the Office of the Ombudsman in the investigation and prosecution of public officials involved in illegal drug activities.

Aside from PDEA, ICAD also has 18 other member agencies. These are Dangerous Drugs Board, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Justice, Department of Health, Department of Education, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Agriculture, Department of National Defense, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, and Philippine Information Agency.

Other members of the committee are Office of the Solicitor General, Philippine National Police (PNP), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Bureau of Customs, Bureau of Immigration, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and the Anti-Money Laundering Council.

“The ICAD shall enlist the assistance of concerned public and private agencies, including local government units to assist in the implementation of the government’s anti-illegal drug campaign,” the executive order read.

Four clusters

Members are divided into four clusters: enforcement, justice, advocacy, and rehabilitation and reintegration.

They are required to meet regularly, with each member submitting periodic reports to their cluster heads, who then report to the president.

Ruiz said the president’s approach is holistic.

“The drug problem is a complex one, and by putting a premium also on prosecution, advocacy, and treatment and rehabilitation, as what our President has done, we create an effective mechanism that addresses the problem in all areas,” he said.

In the enforcement cluster, the PNP, NBI, and AFP will assist PDEA operatives in conducting anti-illegal drug operations.

The order also ordered the ICAD chief to establish and activate the National Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force, which carry out the operations.

The justice cluster, which will be headed by the Justice Department, has been tasked make sure that the prosecution of all drug cases is efficient.

Giving legal assistance to law enforcers and public attorneys for the protection of individuals’ rights, for example, in cases of voluntary surrender or warrantless arrests during operations is one of their duties.

A nationwide advocacy campaign for anti-illegal drug policies will be handled by the advocacy cluster.

The order also stated that rehabilitation and reintegration cluster “shall implement drug rehabilitation programs and ensure the reintegration of former drug dependents and other drug personalities as useful members of society.”