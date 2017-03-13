Taliño: New 'drug lord' operating in Central Visayas

POLICE Regional Office-Central Visayas Director Noli Taliño said there is a new number one drug lord operating in the region.

He said the personality is an old player based in Cebu.

Taliño, however, did not divulge the name of the drug lord, saying they are developing the case against the personality.

According to Taliño, the said drug lord has several connections.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Central Visayas Director Yogi Filemon Ruiz said there are 19 drug lords operating in the region.

He said these personalities can dispose of at least a kilo of methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as "shabu," per week. (KAL/SunStar Cebu)