2 drug suspects gunned down in Lapu-Lapu
TWO suspected drug personalities were killed by two unidentified gunmen riding on a motorcycle in Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City yesterday dawn. Victims Rasul Pavilla, 42, and his cousin Jalil Pavilla, 26, were walking toward the casino when they were attacked. They were hit in different parts of their bodies, and were rushed to Mactan Doctors’ Hospital. Both victims, though, were declared dead on arrival. The Pavillas have a record in Lapu-Lapu City Police Station 2 after they surrendered to the police’s Oplan Tokhang program last year.
Published in the Sun.Star Cebu newspaper on March 20, 2017.
