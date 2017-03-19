3 men, 3 women face complaints
POLICE will file attempted human trafficking and child abuse complaints today against the six persons who allegedly attempted to abduct four Grade 4 pupils outside the Minglanilla Central School last Thursday.
Town police chief Supt. Dexter Calacar said that they will lodge the complaint before the Office of the Cebu Provincial Prosecutor this morning.
He said the suspects were named respondents since it’s possible that James Kevie Paradela, 18; Rheamay Sagmon, 33; Estela Montes, 50; Marian Serenio, 19; Reymart Abobo, 20; and Federico dela Cruz, 21; conspired to kidnap the girls for exploitation.
He said they cannot file an “attempted kidnapping” case since it is not in the Revised Penal Code, which only punishes kidnapping.
Calacar also asked the National Bureau of Investigation 7 to check the suspects’ background.
Calacar said the suspects’ manager told him that they were educational consultants of Cyclophil Educational Promotions of Grolier Philippines, but they failed to present any identification cards.
Published in the Sun.Star Cebu newspaper on March 20, 2017.
