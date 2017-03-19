6 persons fall in police drug bust in san remigio | SunStar

6 persons fall in police drug bust in san remigio

Sunday, March 19, 2017
By
Kevin A. Lagunda

POLICE arrested six persons, including a minor, in a drug bust in Purok Caimito, Barangay Tacup, San Remigio, Cebu last Saturday morning. Seized from the suspects were 5.1 grams of white crystals believed to be shabu worth P60,180. The suspects, who were caught by the Municipal Drug Enforcement Unit were identified as William Aying Tampusa, 23; his brother Christian, 22; Jurland Matidos Igot, 31; Julie Igota, 18; Wilson Pinote Aying, 35; and Francis, 17. The Tampusa brothers were the targets of the police in the anti-illegal drug operation.

Published in the Sun.Star Cebu newspaper on March 20, 2017.

