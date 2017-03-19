Cebu city maps out ways to address jail matters

THE Cebu City Government is set to address other concerns affecting more than 4,000 inmates inside the City Jail. Councilor Dave Tumulak, who is deputy mayor for police matters, said that aside from putting a stop to the proliferation of illegal drugs, the City will address the scarcity of water supply, isolation of sick inmates, overcrowding, and the lack of personnel inside the facility. At present, there are only 160 jail personnel guarding the 4,156 inmates. The Cebu City Jail is the third most populated correctional facility in the country.