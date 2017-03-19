Cebu city maps out ways to address jail matters
THE Cebu City Government is set to address other concerns affecting more than 4,000 inmates inside the City Jail. Councilor Dave Tumulak, who is deputy mayor for police matters, said that aside from putting a stop to the proliferation of illegal drugs, the City will address the scarcity of water supply, isolation of sick inmates, overcrowding, and the lack of personnel inside the facility. At present, there are only 160 jail personnel guarding the 4,156 inmates. The Cebu City Jail is the third most populated correctional facility in the country.
Published in the Sun.Star Cebu newspaper on March 20, 2017.
Latest issues of Sun.Star Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: Sun.Star website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the Sun.Star management and its affiliates. Sun.Star reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!