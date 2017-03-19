Farmer hurt after attack by drunk neighbor | SunStar

Sunday, March 19, 2017
By
Kevin A. Lagunda

A 77-year-old farmer landed in a hospital after he was hacked by a drunk neighbor in Barangay Langin, Ronda, Cebu last Friday night. Frodencio Cabasis suffered wounds in the lower portion of his chest. The suspect, Ericson Blanco, 23, escaped. Before the attack happened at 6:30 p.m., Cabasis was washing his hands outside his house.

He did not notice Blanco approach him from behind. The suspect, carrying a scythe, attacked Cabasis, hacking the victim. Cabasis was rushed to the Barili District Hospital, but he was referred to Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar City.

Published in the Sun.Star Cebu newspaper on March 20, 2017.

