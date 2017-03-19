Farmer hurt after attack by drunk neighbor
A 77-year-old farmer landed in a hospital after he was hacked by a drunk neighbor in Barangay Langin, Ronda, Cebu last Friday night. Frodencio Cabasis suffered wounds in the lower portion of his chest. The suspect, Ericson Blanco, 23, escaped. Before the attack happened at 6:30 p.m., Cabasis was washing his hands outside his house.
He did not notice Blanco approach him from behind. The suspect, carrying a scythe, attacked Cabasis, hacking the victim. Cabasis was rushed to the Barili District Hospital, but he was referred to Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar City.
Published in the Sun.Star Cebu newspaper on March 20, 2017.
Latest issues of Sun.Star Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: Sun.Star website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the Sun.Star management and its affiliates. Sun.Star reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!