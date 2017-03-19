Pawnshop loses P422K in robbery
TWO unidentified robbers carted away almost half a million cash from a pawnshop on Gorordo Ave., Barangay Lahug, Cebu City yesterday afternoon.
“It was an alleged robbery. Two persons, one of them armed, pretended that they were about to pawn but instead pointed a gun at the teller and declared a robbery,” said Senior Insp. Jacinto Mandal Jr., chief of the Mabolo Police Station.
Mandal had observed that the Super R Pawnshop didn’t have a security guard, a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera or a security alarm installed.
Police received the alarm at 1:30 p.m. yesterday.
One of the men taped the teller’s hands, while the other went through the sliding door and opened the pawnshop’s vault.
Jinky Garciano, 36, the only teller manning the pawnshop, said that they were planning to install a CCTV camera in their facility soon.
“We’ve been operating for a year. But if we really had a security alarm, I would immediately press it,” she said.
Garciano said that the man who taped her was wearing a white shirt while the other man, who took the cellular phones, cash and several jewelries, wore a black bonnet and a black jacket.
The items and cash taken were worth P422, 840.
“I tried to take off the tape from my hands but one of the men threatened me. So I did not move because I still have to live for my child,” she said.
Garciano said that yesterday was supposed to be her day off but she exchanged duties with the other personnel.
She said that the pawnshop only has one teller on Sundays.
Mandal said they would dig deeper into the incident.
They have invited Garciano to get her statement about the alleged robbery.
“Their pawnshop was covered with many tarpaulins. Only one person manned it during the alleged robbery and there was no guard,” he said.
“After the afternoon heist, they (men) walked away calmly,” Mandal added.
Personnel from the Crime Scene Investigation dusted the glass and roll-up doors of the pawnshop to see if the suspects left fingerprints.
They also checked the pawnshop for other evidences that might point to the suspects’ identities and whereabouts.
Published in the Sun.Star Cebu newspaper on March 20, 2017.
