Retired bjmp exec is the new head of second chance | SunStar

Retired bjmp exec is the new head of second chance

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Retired bjmp exec is the new head of second chance

Sunday, March 19, 2017
By
Razel V. Cuizon

A RETIRED Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) official who once served as head of Cebu City’s Operation Second Chance Center (OSCC) is back again to manage the facility. Councilor Margarita Osmeña announced that former OSC warden Merlina Metante now heads the OSCC, a center for children in conflict with the law. The facility houses 217 minors, which is more than the 200-capacity of the center. Of the 217 minors, at least 110 of them are from the city and the rest are from the cities and towns in Metro Cebu.

Published in the Sun.Star Cebu newspaper on March 20, 2017.

Latest issues of Sun.Star Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.

View Comments