SM Foundation sets medical, dental missions

SM FOUNDATION Inc. will hold a medical and dental mission on March 21 and 22 in SM Seaside City Cebu in Cebu City, and on March 23 in SM City Consolacion, Consolacion town, Cebu.

In cooperation with the Department of Social Welfare and Services of Cebu City, Philippine Red Cross and Cebu Medical Society, the medical and dental mission in SM Seaside City Cebu targets 2,000 patients, including senior citizens.

It will be held at the Seaview Wing enclosed area at the first level from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On March 23, the medical team of SM Foundation will proceed to the mezzanine parking of SM City Consolacion to serve 1,000 patients.

SM Foundation will offer free services like chest X-ray, ECG, random blood sugar, blood pressure monitoring and free medicines in response to the need of indigent families to be provided with complete health care.

Since 2001, SM Foundation has brought these services to marginalized communities through its medical missions and its Felicidad T. Sy Wellness Program.

Over the years, the program has been conducted in SM Supermalls, SM Savemores, SM Hypermarkets, Felicidad T. Sy Wellness Centers and other institutions and communities.