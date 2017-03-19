Town benefits from dar cebu projects

THE Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Cebu turned over a road opening project worth P810,000 and a foot bridge worth P680,000 in Barangay Gaway-Gaway, San Remegio, Cebu last Feb. 15.

The projects were under the Bottom-Up Budgeting (BUB) as part of the government’s effort to pursue sustained and inclusive growth, as well as promote good governance at the local level.

BUB, which is now called the Grassroots Participatory Budgeting, is a reform measure that aims to make the national budget a participatory process wherein the citizens are involved in identifying projects that they believe will be beneficial for their communities particularly in poverty reduction.

In attendance during the turnover ceremony, which was held at the San Remegio Municipal Hall, were Mayor Mariano Martinez, DAR Cebu Provincial Agrarian Reform Officer II Elvira Bation, DAR Municipal Agrarian Reform Program Officer Jennette Oporto, Engr. Armand Gerra, and some local officials.

DAR 7 Director Alejandro Otacan thanked the DAR Cebu staff and San Remegio Municipal Government for their support in the implementation of the projects in line with the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program.