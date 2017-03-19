Veco holds Contractor’s Day
TO recognize their contributions to the company and to foster camaraderie, the Visayan Electric Company Inc. (Veco) recently held a “Contractor’s Day” at its main office grounds in Banilad, Cebu City.
Engr. Mark Kindica, assistant vice president (AVP) for Engineering Operations, and Engr. Noel Modesto, AVP for Engineering Support, were among the Veco officials who graced the event. Over 600 contractors’ personnel, with ROSCH Power coming out as overall champion.
Published in the Sun.Star Cebu newspaper on March 20, 2017.
Latest issues of Sun.Star Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: Sun.Star website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the Sun.Star management and its affiliates. Sun.Star reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!