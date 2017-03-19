Veco holds Contractor’s Day

TO recognize their contributions to the company and to foster camaraderie, the Visayan Electric Company Inc. (Veco) recently held a “Contractor’s Day” at its main office grounds in Banilad, Cebu City.

Engr. Mark Kindica, assistant vice president (AVP) for Engineering Operations, and Engr. Noel Modesto, AVP for Engineering Support, were among the Veco officials who graced the event. Over 600 contractors’ personnel, with ROSCH Power coming out as overall champion.