Veco holds Contractor’s Day

Sunday, March 19, 2017
CAMARADERIE. More than 600 personnel from contractors of Veco joined in this year’s Contractor’s Day to foster camaraderie. (Contributed Foto)

TO recognize their contributions to the company and to foster camaraderie, the Visayan Electric Company Inc. (Veco) recently held a “Contractor’s Day” at its main office grounds in Banilad, Cebu City.

Engr. Mark Kindica, assistant vice president (AVP) for Engineering Operations, and Engr. Noel Modesto, AVP for Engineering Support, were among the Veco officials who graced the event. Over 600 contractors’ personnel, with ROSCH Power coming out as overall champion.

Published in the Sun.Star Cebu newspaper on March 20, 2017.

