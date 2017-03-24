5 arrested in Cordova for 'illegal fishing'

POLICE arrested five men who were fishing illegally off the Barangay Catarman, Cordova last Thursday morning.

Arrested were Benjie Daño, 30; Jomar Daño, 30; Tone Daño, 30; Gerardo Dungoy, 38; Joel Daño, 29.

The Marine Watch team led by PO3 Samson Igot noticed them using an air compressor and other active gear, violating the Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998.

Seized were the motor boat, air compressor, compressor tank, three goggles, three flashlights, three hoses, six improvised flippers, and assorted fish that weighed 15 kilos.