Busay brgy. captain tested
A CEBU City village chief took a separate drug test yesterday.
It came four hours after the City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (Cosap) had his name recorded at the Police Station 11 for refusing to join the surprise drug test among barangay captains last Wednesday.
Busay Barangay Captain Amilo Lopez underwent a Cosap administered drug test at 4p.m. in the local gym of Barangay Sawang Calero.
Councilor Dave Tumulak and Sawang Calero village chief Ariel Yburan served as witnesses.
Cosap had given Lopez until tomorrow to undergo a drug test or face an administrative complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas on Monday.
Prior to his drug test, Lopez told reporters that while he has no qualms about taking the test, he’d rather face the charges than have Cosap administer it.
“I am willing to take it, but not with Cosap. They’ve caused me so much phobia and they have yet to deliver the public apology I asked from them,” he said.
Lopez earlier requested to undergo a separate drug test to be administered by a different government-run drug testing center.
This, after he tested positive for illegal drug use during a surprise test conducted by Cosap last October, but later tested negative in the confirmatory test conducted by a private laboratory in Manila.
Asked why City Hall did not grant Lopez’s request to take a drug test in another center, Tumulak cited City Ordinance 1828.
It provides that the mandatory drug testing of all government officials must be supervised by Cosap.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on March 25, 2017.
