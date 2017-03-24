Cebu's 2 most wanted arrested in Consolacion | SunStar

Cebu's 2 most wanted arrested in Consolacion

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Cebu's 2 most wanted arrested in Consolacion

Friday, March 24, 2017
By
Kevin A. Lagunda

POLICE arrested two of the most wanted suspected criminals in Cebu Province in Sitio Kamaisan, Barangay Tolo-tolo, Consolacion last Wednesday morning.

Norman Ico Colina, 52, and his son Nico Bihag Colina, 27, were caught by the Provincial Public Safety Company team led by Supt. Mario Baquiran Jr.

The suspects are wanted.

Nico is the sixth most wanted, while Norman is seventh.

Baquiran served the warrant of arrest issued by Cebu City Regional Trial Court Branch 17 Judge Marivic Trabajo-Daray.

Suspects were detained in the stockade of Consolacion Police Station.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on March 25, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments