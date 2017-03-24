Cebu's 2 most wanted arrested in Consolacion

POLICE arrested two of the most wanted suspected criminals in Cebu Province in Sitio Kamaisan, Barangay Tolo-tolo, Consolacion last Wednesday morning.

Norman Ico Colina, 52, and his son Nico Bihag Colina, 27, were caught by the Provincial Public Safety Company team led by Supt. Mario Baquiran Jr.

The suspects are wanted.

Nico is the sixth most wanted, while Norman is seventh.

Baquiran served the warrant of arrest issued by Cebu City Regional Trial Court Branch 17 Judge Marivic Trabajo-Daray.

Suspects were detained in the stockade of Consolacion Police Station.