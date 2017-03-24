DSWD 7 distributes rice subsidy
MEMBERS of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) in Central Visayas have started receiving monthly rice subsidy.
Since January this year, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 7 distributed rice to at least 213,502 beneficiaries.
DSWD 7 Director Evelyn Macapobre said the monthly rice subsidy is part of the commitment made by President Rodrigo Duterte during his first State of the Nation Address last year.
Macapobre said that around 148,805 4Ps beneficiaries from the Cebu Province are expected to receive the aid.
The rice subsidy will be paid bimonthly along with the usual education and health grants given to 4Ps beneficiaries.
The 4Ps is a social protection program of the National Government that invests in the health and education of poor households.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on March 25, 2017.
