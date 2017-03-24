Investor to spend P300M for aviary

A FOREIGN investor is willing to spend P300 million for the conversion of the Compania Maritima building near Cebu City Hall into an aviary.

The proposed project will have two phases.

In an interview, Chris Ang said that the first phase of the project will be the aviary itself where local and imported birds will be placed.

This will cost around P100 million.

Ang said the aviary will be a big enclosed space made of glass where birds can fly and people can walk through at the same time.

Ang said he will ensure that the birds will not get hurt even if they will be in an enclosed area.

“In the aviary’s design, we will make sure that the public will not be allowed to touch them but they can watch them and the bird can fly close to them,” he said.

Ang showed to the media yesterday his more than a 100 collection of birds that are housed in his eight-storey residence in Barangay Busay.

The most expensive bird he has is a black palm cockatoo.

Ang said he wants some of his birds transferred to the aviary soon.

The second phase of the project, Ang said, will involve the facelift of the Maritima building.

It will also include the construction of a hotel and other commercial spaces that will cost around P200 million.

Mayor Tomas Osmeña had presented the proposed project to the Cebu Ports Authority and said that they are negotiating for its implementation.

Ang, a Chinese businessman who recently ventured into the construction industry, said he has a farm and breeding permits from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources for his birds.