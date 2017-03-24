Lapu-Lapu police nab 7 suspects, including minor
SEVEN persons, including a 17-year-old, were arrested in Lapu-Lapu City last Thursday.
At 10:20 p.m., Lapu-Lapu Police arrested Albert Tumulak, 30, and Jelo Agoncillo, 29, in Purok Balanghoy, Barangay Gun-ob. Cleopas said some people were seen going in and out of an abandoned building in the area.
Tumulak and Agoncillo sold a sachet of shabu worth P200 to a police decoy.
Two more sachets were recovered from Tumulak. Police also arrested Froilan Nimel, 19, and a minor after they were seen buying a sachet from Tumulak and Agoncillo.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on March 25, 2017.
